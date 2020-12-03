Two Macon men are in the Lamar County jail on multiple charges after a wild high speed chase on I-75 Dec. 2 that went from Butts County to Macon.
A Chevy Malibu fled LCSO deputies northbound on the interstate then used a law enforcement cut-through in the median to head back southbound. They made it all the way to near Bass Road in Macon before the driver, Oscar Darrion Hugley, 26, lost control and crashed. One occupant of the car fled but was taken down by a law enforcement K-9.
Hugley was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, suspended license, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, following too close and crossing the median of a divided highway.
The passenger, 31-year-old Demarcus Antonio Daniel, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects, obstruction of an officer, tampering with evidence, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Oscar Hugley (left) and Demarcus Daniel face drug and other charges after Wednesday's chase.
Two charged after wild chase on I-75
