Spalding authorities excavating wells in missing persons case

Spalding County authorities are excavating two wells near the intersection of Chappell Mill Road and Buck Creek Road searching for evidence in a missing persons case. The excavation kicked off rumors the search could be tied to the disappearance of Helen Ann Morgan who vanished on May 13, 1984. Spalding sheriff Darrell Dix has been tight-lipped about the investigation but did say it was a Spalding County case, seemingly eliminating the Morgan angle.
The search is centered on property at 1075 Buck Creek Road and a parcel adjacent to it which are near the Lamar County line.
The house at that address is apparently a rental and is currently unoccupied. It is owned by Victor Jiminez and Joseph Paletta of Peachtree City, according to tax records. The house was built in 1975. Previous owners were Stephen L. and Karen Hunter and Fred A. and Betty Q. Goddard, again according to tax records.
Lamar investigators have not been involved in the excavation but GBI agents are assisting.
The property outlined in blue is located at 1075 Buck Creek Road where the excavation is centered. (Map: Spalding County Tax Assessors)
