Cow patty bingo Saturday at rodeo arena

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Friday, December 4. 2020
The Mid-Georgia Cattleman's Association will host cow patty bingo Saturday at the rodeo arena on Roberta Drive in Barnesville. The UGA extension service is bringing in drones to mark the grid lines for the fundraiser.

Ribeye sandwiches, a Buggy Days favorite many missed dearly this past year, will be available beginning at 5 p.m. The event starts at 6 p.m.

For more information, call Hailey Robinson at 706.975.6826.
