Hope Tree needs help at Christmas

As the Christmas season approaches, Hope Tree Ministries has families reaching out for help in providing food and gifts for children. There are multiple ways to help, according to Carly Thompson who is now working with founder Jimmy Fambro.
Monetary donations can be made at Giant Mart and will go for food purchases. Food items can also be dropped off at the food bank at 110 Carletta Street. Please call 770.358.3127 or 678.972.2457 to make an appointment.
Hope Tree is also seeking toys and clothing for kids ages 3-9. Monetary donations can be mailed to PO Box 782, Barnesville, Ga. 30204.
For more information, call Fambro at 678.972.2457 or call or text Thompson at 678.544.2693.
