Mr. Herman Richie Coffey, age 70 of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Emory University Hospital, Atlanta.
Mr. Coffey was born on Thursday, January 5, 1950 to the late Herman Riley Coffey and the late Louise Emma Poteet Coffey. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann McDaniel Coffey. Herman was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in the Vietnam War. He was a very proud patriot and a devout Christian.
Herman is survived by his children, Richie Brant Coffey and wife Kristy, Renee Coffey English and husband Michael; grandchildren, Jessica Coffey, Kayla Balthrop, Rachel Coffey, Nathan Coffey, Emma Coffey, Jacob English (Molly), Elizabeth English, Rebecca English; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ernest Coffey (Pam), Don Coffey (Ann), Earl Coffey; sister, Sarah Coffey Hancock (Jimmy); numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mr. Herman Richie Coffey will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 6, 2020 in the chapel of Williams-Westbury Funeral Home with Pastor Michael English and Pastor Phillip English officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour.
You have turned my mourning into joyful dancing. You have taken away my clothes of mourning and clothed me with joy. Psalm 30:11
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Coffey family.
