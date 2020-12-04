Mr. Hudson entered into rest on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Marietta, Ga.
Mr. Joseph Julian Hudson, Sr. was born on November 27,1925 in Jersey City, N.J.
After graduating from Armstrong High School in Richmond, Va., he married the late Thelma Smith Hudson. To this union 10 children were born, three of which preceded him in death, Carolyn Hudson, Joyce Bates, and Paula Fisher.
In 1944 he enlisted in the U. S. Army, and decided to make a career of the Army. After 20 years, he retired as a World War II Army Sergeant First Class.
After his retirement from the Army he relocated his family to Columbus, Ga. He later moved to Atlanta, Ga. where he was employed as a Tax Assessor for Fulton County for 20 years.
After this retirement, Mr. Hudson was seeking more opportunities to serve his community. It was at this time that he became a real Estate Appraiser for Dekalb County. In 1995 he relocated to Barnesville, Ga. There, Mr. Hudson worked as a Tax Assessor for Lamar and Upson Counties.
Later he moved to Columbus, Ga. where again, he worked as a Tax Assessor and was heavily involved with The Columbus Unit of the NAACP.
Mr. Hudson was affiliated with the following organizations: Life member of the Lamar County NAACP Unit 5211, where he served as president for ten years and district coordinator for four years, for four different counties. He was the founder of The Black Arts Festival of Barnesville, Ga. Hudson worked extensively with the Judicial System in many capacities. He was a Gold Card member of the Masonic Lodge #35 and a member of the American Legion Post 577 of Lamar County. The last position he served, as his health began to decline, was the Senior Advisor of the Lamar County NAACP Unit 5211 Board. Mr. Joe joined and served as a member of the Towaliga County Line Baptist Church until his heath failed. He was the oldest member of the church. Mr. Joe Hudson was a Pillar in this community and gave of his time and service to all mankind.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Rosa Kate Hudson of Barnesville, Ga., Five sons, Joseph Hudson, Jr. of Clayton, N. C, Anthony Hudson of Atlanta, Ga., Larry Smith of Orlando, Fla. and Jonathan Lauffer of Marietta, Ga. whom he reared as his own. Five daughters; Rosa Bowles of Barnesville, Ga., Joszet Hudson of Jacksonville, Fla., Sara Brown of Durham, N. C, Charisse Wynn of Barnesville, Ga. and Jennifer Lauffer of Marietta, Ga., whom he reared as his own.
Four stepchildren; Billy Akins, Larry Akins, and Charlie Akins of Barnesville, Ga. and David Mangham of Griffin, Ga. One sister Violet Walston of Richmond, Va. A host of Grand Children, Great Grand children one Great Great Granddaughter, nieces, nephews, and very dear friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral Services for Mr. Joseph Hudson, Sr. will be on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at 1PM at Burden's Funeral Home in Griffin, Ga. Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 from 4-6pm Pastor Eddie F. Collier is the Eulogist. Burden Funeral is in charge of all professional services. Address: 847 N 9th Street Griffin, Ga. 30223.