Lamar students return to schools next week; quarantine lengths cut

Lamar students will return to school Tuesday, Dec. 8. The system has also cut the length of COVID exposure quarantines per CDC and DPH guidelines (above).
Statement from school superintendent Dr. Jute Wilson on reopening:
The Lamar County School system will return to in-person, face-to-face instruction for students Tuesday, December 8, 2020. We sincerely regret the inconvenience the temporary shutdowns and quarantines have on our families and communities. From the very beginning, our school system has, and will continue to work to keep our doors open while also giving our parents the option to work remotely as they deem necessary. The driving factor behind this week's closure was the large number of staff members and bus drivers who were out this week due to quarantine. We simply could not cover our bus routes and provide adequate supervision for our students at school. Thank you for your patience and understanding while we work together to get through this challenge.
New quarantine guidelines:
Effective immediately, Lamar County Schools will follow the new CDC & DPH guidelines :
EXPOSED STAFF MEMBERS AND STUDENTS CAN DISCONTINUE QUARANTINE:
After 7 full days have passed since your most recent exposure occurred, if you fulfill all THREE of the following criteria:
1-Are tested for COVID-19,
The test should be a diagnostic test (PCR or antigen) and the specimen for your test may not be collected more than 48 hours before the time of planned quarantine discontinuation. If you plan to discontinue quarantine after 7 full days, this means you should not have a sample collected for a test until after you have completed 5 full days of quarantine
2-Receive a negative result,
You may not discontinue quarantine until you have completed a minimum of 7 full days since your most recent exposure, even if you receive your negative test result earlier. If your result is positive, you must follow DPH isolation guidance https://dph.georgia.gov/isolation-contact
3-Do not experience any symptoms during your monitoring period
After 10 full days have passed since your most recent exposure occurred, if you fulfill BOTH of the following criteria:
1-Are NOT tested for COVID-19
2-Do not experience any symptoms during your monitoring period
IT IS VITAL THAT WE CONTINUE TO FOLLOW RECOMMENDED SAFETY PROTOCOLS, WORK TO MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING, AND KEEP STUDENTS AND STAFF HOME IF THEY MEET EXPOSURE GUIDELINES OR DISPLAY SYMPTOMS.
