Ms. Willie Mae Davis, 73, of Culloden transitioned on Sunday, November 29 in the Upson Regional Medical Center.
Professional services were held on Saturday, December 5 in the Parker Chapel A.M.E. Church Cemetery. Pastor Jada Simms officiated and services were entrusted to Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville.
Ms. Willie Mae was the mother of one son Mr. Darren Davis of Barnesville; her sisters, Mrs. Vernell (John) Wellmaker, Ms. Margaret Davis, Mrs. Annie (Johnny) Harden, Ms. Brenda Davis, all of Barnesville, and Ms. Dorothy Ceus of Lithonia; brothers Mr. Cecil Davis Jr., Mr. Richard Davis both of Barnesville, Mr. Danny (Henrietta) Davis of Ponte Vedra, Florida and Mr. Melvin Davis of Culloden; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends whom she loved so dearly.