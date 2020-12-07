Ride to benefit Empty Stocking Fund is Saturday

The 1st annual Lamar County Toy Ride will be held Saturday, Dec. 12 to benefit the Empty Stocking Fund. Bikers are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy and meet at the old Dollar General parking lot at 10 a.m. for a ride through the county.
The ESF hopes to supply toys for 384 needy kids. An after hours event last week at Deraney’s raised $4200. Checks can be dropped off there through Friday, Dec. 18. Donations can also be made at United Bank or the Barnesville fire station.
A special sale at Buggytown Auction will be held Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. where toys and stocking stuffers can be bought for the kids and placed in the toy box.
Additionally, a gun raffle is being held for a Ruger .380. The drawing will be held at the toy ride. Tickets are $10. You can buy one or get more information on ESF and its needs by calling Glenn Forsyth at 770.468.1253.
