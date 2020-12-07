Gloria Elizabeth Harris, age 60 of Macon, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at The Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon.
Gloria was born on Monday, October 3, 1960 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Fred Thomas Harris and the late Joyce Moulder Harris. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Fred Harris. Gloria was employed as an insurance agent with GEICO. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Christina Harris; sister, Susan Seebacher and husband Ron; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
No formal services will be held at this time.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Harris family.
