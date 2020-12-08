Mrs. Martha Jane Middlebrooks Huff, age 67, of Meansville, passed away December 7, 2020, at Upson Regional Medical Center.
She grew up in Meansville, daughter of the late Lee Newton Middlebrooks and Rebecca Corley Middlebrooks. In her early years, Jane worked at Sherri Lynn Manufacturing in Zebulon and the health department. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing and worked as an RN at Riverside Health and Rehab for over 20 years. She enjoyed taking care of her family and trips to Panama City Beach. Jane also loved her cats.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Huff and her brother, Lee Middlebrooks.
She is survived by her son: Tim Huff of Yatesville; daughter and son-in-law: Melissa and Gary Hollowell of Newnan; granddaughters: Megan Nicole Palmer, Jessica Reneè Ferry and Kaylee Forbus; sisters and a brother-in-law: Reba Harper of Meansville and Betty Jean and Bob Hunnicutt of Gray; numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, December 9, 1-2:30 p.m., at the funeral home. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m., in Fincher Memorial Cemetery with Pastor John Blackmon officiating.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.