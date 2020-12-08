Public Notices 12-08-20
Tuesday, December 8. 2020
|
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Lawrence B. (Joe) Fuller, Jr., deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 18th day of November, 2020.
/s/Joel Fuller, 161 Country Kitchen Rd., Barnesville, GA 30204. (11-24)(4)(p)
|
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Franklin E. Gibson, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 19th day of November, 2020.
/s/Maxine G. Gibson, Executrix under the Will of Franklin E. Gibson, deceased, 220 Liberty Hill Rd., Milner, GA 30257.
Karen K. Martin, Attorney at Law, 408 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. 770-358-0764. (11-24)(4)(p)
|
State of Georgia
County of Lamar
All creditors of the estate of Paul R. Wimbush, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 16th day of November, 2020.
Jarrod B. Fletcher, 302 Westchester Dr., Barnesville, GA 30204. (11-24)(4)(p)
|
In the Probate Court of Lamar County, State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Randall K. Torbush, deceased.
Estate No. 8777
Petition for Letters of Administration
Notice
To: All Interested Persons and to whom it may concern: Jennifer Lynne Gatehouse has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Randall K. Torbush deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before December 21, 2020.
Be notified further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Kathryn B. Martin, Judge of the Probate Court, 326 Thomaston St., Barnesville, GA 30204. (11-24)(4)(p)
|
In the Juvenile Court of Lamar County
State of Georgia
In the Interest Of: M.N.S., A Minor Child, Sex: F, DOB: 11/06/2019, Case#: 085-20J-067
Notice of Publication
To Matthew Schneider and all known or unknown putative fathers and to whom it may concern and anyone claiming a parental interest in said child born to Cara Faron Schneider
You are notified that a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights was filed against you in said county on November 13, 2020 and by reason of an Order for Service by Publication dated October 21, 2020 you are hereby commanded and required to be and appear before the Lamar County Juvenile Court, Lamar County Courthouse, Barnesville, Georgia on January 20, 2021, at 8:30 o’clock a.m. for a hearing on said action and to serve an answer on Petitioner’s Attorney, Kent Lawrence, 423 S. Mulberry Street, Jackson, GA 30233. You may obtain a copy of the petition by contacting the Lamar County Juvenile Court. A father who is not the legal father is advised that you may lose all rights to the child named in the petition and will not be entitled to object to the termination of your rights unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files (1) a petition to legitimate such child; and (2) notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the court in which the termination of parental rights proceeding is pending.
Witness, the Honorable Clerk of this Court
This the 13th day of November, 2020.
/s/Debra L. Homes, Chief Deputy Clerk, Lamar County Juvenile Court.
(11-17)(4)(p)
|
In the Juvenile Court of Lamar County
State of Georgia
In the Interest Of: M.J.W., Sex: M, DOB: 09/29/2020, Case#: 085-20J-079
A Minor Child
Notice of Publication
To all known or unknown putative fathers and to whom it may concern and anyone claiming a parental interest in said child born to Mae Leigh Woods
You are notified that a Dependency action seeking custody was filed against you in said county on November 13, 2020 and by reason of an Order for Service by Publication dated November 18, 2020 you are hereby commanded and required to be and appear before the Lamar County Juvenile Court, Lamar County Courthouse, Barnesville, Georgia on January 6, 2021, at 8:30 o’clock a.m. for a hearing on said action and to serve an answer on Petitioner’s Attorney, Kent Lawrence, 423 S. Mulberry Street, Jackson, GA 30233. You may obtain a copy of the petition by contacting the Lamar County Juvenile Court.
Witness, the Honorable Clerk of this Court
This the 2nd day of December, 2020.
/s/Debra L. Homes, Chief Deputy Clerk, Lamar County Juvenile Court.
(12-8)(4)(p)
|
NOTICE OF SEIZURE AND FORFEITURE
STATE OF GEORGIA
VS.
A 2004 Toyota Tacoma
VIN 5TEGN92N24Z369199; A 1992 Buick
Park Avenue VIN 1G4CW53L0N1612503; and
A 2010 Lark Trailer VIN 5RTBE1212AD016313
Case No. 20B-441-W
On or about October 7, 2020, on and around 321 Elm Street, Barnesville, Lamar County, Georgia, officers of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant based on illegal drug sale activity at 321 Elm Street, Barnesville, Lamar County, Georgia, the residence of Defendant, Dedra Ray McDaniel. During the search deputies located quantities of methamphetamine throughout the residence, quantities of GHB throughout the residence, a digital scale, and other drug related objects. All of the above-referenced property is owned by the Defendant and/or was in her possession. The above-listed property was used or intended for use, directly or indirectly, to facilitate a violation of Georgia’s controlled substance laws in Lamar County, Georgia, or was derived from the proceeds thereof, punishable by imprisonment for more than one year and was found in proximity to quantities of methamphetamine, GHB, and other drug related paraphernalia and objects.
NOTICE
The owners of the property described above and persons, corporations, or other entities possessing any interest in the above property must file a claim as required by O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11 within 30 days of the date of the second publication of this notice. All claims shall be served upon the State’s Attorney, Cynthia Trimboli Adams at 326 Thomaston Street, Barnesville, Georgia, 30204, by certified mail or statutory overnight delivery, return receipt requested. Such claim shall be signed by the owner or interest holder and shall provide the following: Name and address of the claimant; a description of the claimant’s interest in the property; a description of the circumstances of how the claimant obtained an interest in the property and, to the best of the claimant’s knowledge, the date the interest was obtained and the name of the person or entity that transferred said interest to the claimant; the nature of the relationship between the claimant and the person who possessed the property at the time of the seizure; a copy of any documentation supporting the claim; and any additional facts supporting the claim. (12-8)(2)(b)
|
In the Superior Court for the County of Lamar
State of Georgia
Civll Action File No.:
20B-423-F
Harold Josh Ellerbee, April Lynn Burns Ellerbee, Karleen Marie Ellerbee
Petitioners
In Re: Harold Josh Ellerbee, April Lynn Burns Ellerbee, Karleen Marie Ellerbee
and
Minors: Evelyn Grace Ellerbee, DOB: 08/22/2003, Emily Jane Ellerbee, DOB: 08/01/2009, Katie Lynn Ellerbee, DOB: 07/18/2011
Notice of Petition to Change Name
Notice is hereby given that Harold Josh Ellerbee, April Lynn Burns Ellerbee and Karleen Marie Ellerbee filed their Petition in the Superior Court of Lamar County, Georgia on the 30th day of November 2020 praying for change in their names: from Harold Josh Ellerbee to Josh Adams Moss; from April Lynn Burns Ellerbee to April Lynn Burns Moss; from Karleen Marie Ellerbee to Karleen Marie Moss; and the minor children’s names: from Evelyn Grace Ellerbee to Evelyn Grace Moss; from Emily Jane Ellerbee to Emily Jane Moss; from Katie Lynn Ellerbee to Katie Lynn Moss.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This the 30th day of November, 2020.
/s/Paula Reeves, Deputy Clerk, Lamar Superior Court. (12-8)(4)(p)
