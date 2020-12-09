Thursday's Centennial Christmas parade draws keen interest

The celebration of Lamar County’s 100th birthday ramps up Thursday with a Christmas parade that has drawn keen interest. Although no bands will march due to COVID fears, 45 entrants were signed up as of Monday morning.
Dan Rainey, portraying the county’s namesake Lucius Quintus Cincinnatus Lamar, will serve as grand marshal.
The parade will start forming up at 3:30 p.m. at the Gordon parking lots off College Drive. It will move out at 5:30 p.m and follow the regular Buggy Days parade route. There is a $200 prize for the best float and a $100 prize for the best golf cart entry.
A street dance will follow the parade at Ritz Park downtown at 7 p.m. The Master Blasters will provide the music. “Our hope is people will go to the parade then have dinner downtown and support our local merchants before going on to the street dance,” acting city manager Tim Turner said Monday.
For more information on the parade, call city hall at 770.358.0181.
