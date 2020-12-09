/Unitedbank
Santa to visit VFW Saturday

Wednesday, December 9. 2020
Marion Matthews VFW Post 6542 Auxiliary is inviting children up to 12 years of age to come out to give Santa their wish lists on Dec. 12.

“We will be serving a light lunch for the children at 1 p.m. and Santa is expected to arrive at 2 p.m.,” said Judy Ingram. “We encourage everyone to wash and sanitize hands. Masks will be provided to wear while supplies last. Practice safety so children can see Santa, have a photo taken and enjoy the afternoon.”
