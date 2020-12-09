/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Junior LC standout Tamya Blasingame goes to her knees to fight for a rebound against two Upson-Lee players here last week. The Lady Trojans lost the intense border war battle 73-53 after going cold in the fourth period. Blasingame had a season-high 25 points for the Lady Trojans in the contest. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Lady Trojans go 2-1 in week two

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Sports
Wednesday, December 9. 2020
The LC Lady Trojans went 2-1 last week to run their record to 3-1 early in the 2020-21 basketball season.

On Tuesday, LC thrashed Crawford County at the local gym 65-24. Adam Ballard’s squad had four players in double figures as Tamya Blasingame had 13, Zaria Fletcher and Shakiria Foster had 12 each and Journi Harris added 10.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette