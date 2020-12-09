The LC Lady Trojans went 2-1 last week to run their record to 3-1 early in the 2020-21 basketball season.
On Tuesday, LC thrashed Crawford County at the local gym 65-24. Adam Ballard’s squad had four players in double figures as Tamya Blasingame had 13, Zaria Fletcher and Shakiria Foster had 12 each and Journi Harris added 10.
Junior LC standout Tamya Blasingame goes to her knees to fight for a rebound against two Upson-Lee players here last week. The Lady Trojans lost the intense border war battle 73-53 after going cold in the fourth period. Blasingame had a season-high 25 points for the Lady Trojans in the contest. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Lady Trojans go 2-1 in week two
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks