Second arrest made in case involving local BLM march organizer

A second arrest has been made in connection with an altercation in Forsyth July 7 that sent local Black Lives Matter march organizer Krystal Banks to jail.
Authorities in Monroe County arrested Juanita Travis, 53, of 187 Clayton English Drive Dec. 4 and charged her with third degree cruelty to children(allowing a child to witness a forcible felony/battery/family violence).
Banks has maintained all along that Travis, the grandmother of her children, provoked the argument that led to a physical confrontation and she acted in self defense. She credited one investigator for sticking with the investigation. The cases against both women will go to court and Banks feels she will eventually be cleared.
"When you dig a ditch for me you better dig two. The second one is for you," Banks said of Travis going to jail.
Juanita Travis
