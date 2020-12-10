Bonnie Mae Huffman, age 86, of Barnesville, died Monday, November 30, 2020 at Sunny Grove Assisted Living of Barnesville.
Bonnie was born in Gay, Georgia on Friday, September 21, 1934. She was the daughter of the late James Hugh Smith and the late Grace Pearl Smith. Bonnie was a member of First Baptist Church in Warm Springs and loved yard sales, cooking, and watching the Braves. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Bonnie was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Bonnie is remembered with love by her son, Eddie Hughes (Cathy); her stepdaughters Libby Hughes McGill (Joey) and Melinda Hughes Pierson (David), her stepson Mark Hughes; her son-in-law, Bill Claxton; her daughter-in-law, Marie Hughes; her sisters, Ruby Tucker, Evelyn Coleman; her brothers, Doug Smith (Mary Jo); 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; along with several other nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by two loving husbands, John Thurman Hughes and Dennie Huffman; her sons Jeff Hughes and Kenneth Hughes; and her daughter, Anne Hughes Claxton; her sister Sally Falkner; her brothers, Robert Smith, John Smith, Guy Smith, James Smith, Fred Smith, and Harrison Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Warm Springs, 5700 Spring Street, Warm Springs, GA 31830; First Baptist Church of Barnesville, 200 Zebulon Street, Barnesville, GA, 30204.
A life celebration will be planned next year in Warm Springs, GA.