Esmeralda T. Watson, a devoted wife and mother and resident of Barnesville, GA passed away unexpectedly.
Essie, as known to friends and loved ones, was born in May of 1927 on Carolla Island, Currituck County on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. She was one of 9 children to parents Loren Tillett and Esmeralda Midgett Tillett.
Her father was a lighthouse keeper at various lighthouses on the Outer Banks as well as the central Atlantic Coast where there were no roads on the island, so they took a boat everywhere they needed to go.
During World War 2, Esmeralda worked as a riveter, repairing airplane propellers for the fighter planes and later became a rental property manager.
She met and married Lester Talley Sr. and began raising their 3 children until they divorced.
Essie later married Navy CPO Donald Watson and continued raising her 3 children along with his young son.
She is survived by her children Michael & Linda Talley, Lester Jr. & Brenda G. Talley, Brenda A. & Alvin Ray and Doug & Charlene Watson, as well as sisters Merle Tillett Hale and Lioma Tillett Johnston, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She loved reading, especially her Bible, taking photographs using a box camera for many years. She enjoyed keeping up to date with current events, family and friends as well as listening to good Bible preaching and Gospel music. She enjoyed travelling, visiting historical sites and interesting roadside stops along the way. She was frugal yet generous. She would speak her mind when prompted and very loving. She was loved and will be deeply missed.
Pastor Lester Talley Jr. will officiate a Celebration of Life service for Esmeralda T. Watson at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Mid Georgia Gospel Assembly, 6225 US Hwy. 19 South, Zebulon, GA 30204.
