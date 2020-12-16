Parade awards listed

The winners in the best float and best golf cart contests from the Centennial Christmas Parade Thursday have been announced.
In the float division, the VFW Club took first place with the sheriff’s office second and the Barnesville Library third.
In the golf cart division, Jim Beverly was first with Jody Burks second and Glen McDonald third.
This huge inflatable Santa, vaguely reminiscent of those in the Macy’s Christmas Parade, made its way through historic downtown Barnesville during the Centennial Christmas Parade Dec. 10. The Main Street corridor was awash in lights for the occasion. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
