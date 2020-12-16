The Milner Christmas Celebration will be held Friday, Dec. 18 at city park. The city’s tree will be officially lighted while the air is filled with Christmas music.
Participants are invited to sign up to decorate a 10 foot by 10 foot spaces in the park. Those displays will be judged and prizes awarded. The city will provide electricity.
After the ceremony, Santa will visit the Milner library and gather wish lists from the kids.
For more information, call city hall at 770.358.1604.
Milner lights up Friday night
