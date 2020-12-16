Sloan will be assistant principal at LC; steps down as head football coach

Jeff Sloan is stepping aside as head football coach at Lamar County High School to serve as assistant principal. The Trojans went 10-10 in his two seasons at the helm. He will remain as athletic director and a search is on for a new football coach.
"We truly are blessed to be a part of the Trojan Family. It is with a heavy heart and much deliberation that has led me to turn the page on this chapter in my life and seek out a new and challenging opportunity for my family," Sloan wrote in a letter to the editor to be published in full in the 12.22.20 print edition of The Herald Gazette.
Coach Jeff Sloan argues a call with two officials during the 2019 season. (File: Walter Geiger)
