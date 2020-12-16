/Unitedbank
Coach Jeff Sloan argues a call with two officials during the 2019 season. (File: Walter Geiger)

Sloan will be assistant principal at LC; steps down as head football coach

Posted by
Walter Geiger
Wednesday, December 16. 2020
Jeff Sloan is stepping aside as head football coach at Lamar County High School to serve as assistant principal. The Trojans went 10-10 in his two seasons at the helm. He will remain as athletic director and a search is on for a new football coach.

"We truly are blessed to be a part of the Trojan Family. It is with a heavy heart and much deliberation that has led me to turn the page on this chapter in my life and seek out a new and challenging opportunity for my family," Sloan wrote in a letter to the editor to be published in full in the 12.22.20 print edition of The Herald Gazette.

More to follow...


