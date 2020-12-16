LouAnn Ramsey

Lou Ann Ramsey, age 78 of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at home surrounded by family & friends.
Lou Ann was born in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Saturday, September 19, 1942 to the late Herbert Reid Durham and the late Louise Durham. She is also preceded in death by her son, Billy Wayne Ramsey of Barnesville; brother, Jack Durham of Maryland; brother and sister-in-law, Gip & Cub Parker of Pittsboro, North Carolina; sister, Maryetta Burgess of Durham, North Carolina.
Lou Ann was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to everyone she met. She was a very loving and caring person whom never met a stranger. Lou Ann was a professional and dedicated Law Enforcement Officer for over 30 years. She loved serving the people of Lamar County with courtesy and pride and she loved helping people. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Barnesville. Lou Ann was a woman of faith and a strong woman. She loved God, the outdoors & nature, all sports & fishing and her North Carolina Tar Heels. Lou Ann loved and respected everyone she met and was a friend to all. She will truly be missed by us all.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Billy Joe Ramsey of Barnesville; son, Reid Ramsey of Barnesville; grandson and wife, Joshua Ramsey Ayer & Autumn Ayer of Forsyth, Georgia; brother, Frank Durham of Bradenton, Florida; sister-in-law, Stella Durham of Frederick, Maryland; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Lou Ann will be laid to rest on Friday, December 18, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Walkers Funeral Home will be handling services.
A celebration of life for Lou Ann will be held in Barnesville at a later date.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Ramsey family.
