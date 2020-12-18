Mr. Paul Melton Piper, age 81, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Piper was born on Thursday, June 1, 1939 in Barnesville to the late James Melton Piper and the late Evelyn Ussery Piper. He is also preceded in death by his daughter, Shannon Piper Serene. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving on the USS Enterprise; was retired from Federal Paperboard. He enjoyed model trains and woodworking.
Mr. Piper is survived by his wife, Nedra Payne Piper; daughter and son-in-law, Joey and John Ellington; son, Tate Piper; twelve grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
A formal service will be planned at a later date.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Piper family.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com.