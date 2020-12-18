Mrs. Evelyn Smith Bankston, age 90, of Barnesville, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Monroe County Hospital.
Evelyn was born on Saturday, December 14, 1930 to the late Milton Scott Smith and the late Tinnie Butler Smith. She is also preceded in death by her first husband, Jimmy English; second husband, John Smith Bankston; sister-in-law, Mary Sue Smith. Evelyn was retired from AT&T as a telephone operator. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, loved animals, especially cats. She was a member of Fredonia Methodist Church. Evelyn enjoyed a long, healthy life.
Evelyn is survived by her brother, Billy B. Smith; nieces and nephews, Susan Ethridge (Dan), Michael B. Smith (Heather), Steven Smith (Cathy); great-nieces and great-nephews, Amanda Gamez (Jesus), Megan Ethridge, Michael Smith, Jr. (Melissa), Lola-Hart Smith, Saber Smith, Blaze Smith, Steven Smith, Jr. (Stacy), Kate Trice (Nabyis), Emily Smith, Joshua Smith; great-great nieces and nephews, Skylar Hayes, Dayna Trice, Braxton Trice, Jeremiah Trice.
A graveside funeral service for will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. in Lamar Memory Gardens with Pastor Chip Garrison officiating.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Bankston / Smith family.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com.