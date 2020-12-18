Mrs. Angela Ann Staples, age 59, of Barnesville, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at her residence.
Angela was born in Forsyth, Georgia on Thursday, October 26, 1961 to Betty Ann Wright and the late John Warren Smith. She is also preceded in death by her son, Dustin Darden. She loved to sing karaoke with her daughters, loved shopping, going to the movies, and visiting Tybee Island. She loved her fur baby Dobie. She was a member of Good Shepherd Church of God.
Angela is survived by her husband, Lee Staples; her mother, Betty Ann Wright; children, Christy Taylor (Thomas), Sarah Smith (Nate); grandchildren, Zachary Taylor, Michael Taylor, Nathan Smith, Johnathan Smith; sisters, Bonnie Jones (Terry), Donna Brantley (Bobby), Joy Desch (Steve); step-siblings, Christine Crumbley (Rick), Henry Wright, Patricia Burt, Becky Klein, David Wright (Ann); several aunts, uncles, cousins, and other extended family.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Lamar Memory Gardens, Barnesville with Reverend Billy John McKinley officiating. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Staples family.