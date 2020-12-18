Anita Howard (right) was elected as district attorney for the Macon Judicial Circuit and will take the reins there Jan. 1, 2021 after 15 years with the Towaliga Circuit. She has been an assistant district attorney here in Lamar County for many years.
Also pictured are deputy chief assistant district attorney Cindy Adams (left) and district attorney Jonathan Adams who is holding Lamar the office’s victims comfort K-9. Howard is taking Adams and Lamar with her to Macon. All three were honored at a cookout Dec. 10 at Summers Field Park. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Howard leaving after being elected Bibb circuit district attorney
