United Bank, which is based in Barnesville and Zebulon, was first on a list of Georgia’s top community banks compiled by the Atlanta Business Chronicle and released Dec. 11.
The newspaper listed United’s total assets in Georgia at $1.76 billion with total deposits of $1.58 billion, total equity capital of $177.37 million and 402 employees.
Second on the list was Colony Bank which is based in Fitzgerald with $1.43 billion total deposits in Georgia. Rounding out the top five were Queensborough National Bank & Trust in Louisville; Heritage Southeast Bank in Jonesboro; and Pinnacle Bank in Elberton.
United Bank tops among community banking institutions
