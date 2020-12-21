/Unitedbank
/Eedition
The first vaccines administered here came from this vial, which contained five doses prior to be reconstituted. (Photo: Walter Geiger).

Updated: First COVID-19 vaccines administered here

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Monday, December 21. 2020
Updated: 10 hours ago
The first doses of the Pfizer CoVId-19 vaccine were administered Monday morning at the health department. Getting the first vaccines were nurse/administrator Sherri Farr and Dr. Lee Woodall, local physician and chairman of the Board of Health.

The first wave of vaccinations is going to front line medical personnel, first responders and nursing home patients.

For more on when you will be be able to get a vaccination, see the 12.22.20 print edition of The Herald Gazette.

Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette