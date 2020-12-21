The first doses of the Pfizer CoVId-19 vaccine were administered Monday morning at the health department. Getting the first vaccines were nurse/administrator Sherri Farr and Dr. Lee Woodall, local physician and chairman of the Board of Health.
The first wave of vaccinations is going to front line medical personnel, first responders and nursing home patients.
For more on when you will be be able to get a vaccination, see the 12.22.20 print edition of The Herald Gazette.
The first vaccines administered here came from this vial, which contained five doses prior to be reconstituted. (Photo: Walter Geiger).
Updated: First COVID-19 vaccines administered here
