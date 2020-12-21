Lamar County was up to 716 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 25 deaths as of the Monday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 61 hospitalizations.
Lamar deaths include: (latest) white male, 81; white male, 70; white male, 86; black female, 84; white female, 68; black female, 73; black male, 90+; white male, 69; white male, 73; white male, 55: white female, 88; black female, 66; white female, 70; white female, 72; white male, 80; black male, 49; white female, 81; white female, 83; white male, 87; white female, 88; white male, 86; white female, 85; white female, 74; black female, 87; white male, 85;
Statewide there have been 512,699 confirmed cases with 39,502 hospitalizations and 9453 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 575 cases, 46 hospitalizations and 12 deaths.
Upson: 1054 cases, 111 hospitalizations and 72 deaths.
Monroe: 1120 cases, 112 hospitalizations and 59 deaths.
Butts: 1149 cases, 77 hospitalizations and 46 deaths.
Spalding: 2349 cases, 265 hospitalizations and 82 deaths.
Dec. 21: 716 cases, 25 deaths
