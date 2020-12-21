Maj. Leslie Holmes in serious accident

Maj. Leslie Holmes, second in command at the Lamar County Sheriff's Office, was involved in a serious accident Monday night at about 6:40 p.m.
Holmes was northbound on Ga. Hwy 7 in her patrol vehicle when she collided with a pulpwood truck at the Fellowship Drive intersection. The patrol vehicle flipped several times. Holmes was alert and talking at the scene. She was taken to Spalding Regional. The truck driver had no physical injuries.
Sheriff Brad White was at the scene and said Holmes told him she never saw the truck.
More to follow...
Maj. Leslie Holmes' patrol vehicle where it came to rest after Monday night's crash. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
