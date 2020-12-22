Mr. Steven Fredrick Johnston, age 43, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Steven was born on Thursday, May 12, 1977 in Griffin, Georgia to Cecil Fredrick Johnston and Patricia Elaine Stephens. He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and by his stepmother, Connie Johnston. Steven was a contractor. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Steven loved his family and friends. He was loving and a gentle spirit.
Steven is survived by his wife of 11 years, Kelica Johnston; stepdaughter, Ebonie Hammock; mother and stepfather, Patty Stephens (Mike); father, Freddie Johnston; brother and fiancé, Christopher Johnston (Ive); stepbrother, Mikey Stephens (Jesse); stepsisters, Lacey Sparks (James), Allie Lucero (Rob); brother-in-law, Dwight Monfort; brother-in-law, Karren Owens; sister-in-law, Kellie Tomlin; brother-in-law, Verlectia Owens; parents-in-law, Kenneth & Hattie Owens; grandmother-in-law, Viola Ross; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, & nephews also survive.
A memorial service for Steven Johnston will be announced at a later date.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Johnston family.
