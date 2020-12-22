Though none have yet been reported in Lamar County, those who have applied for carry permits should be alert for scam texts asking for money to complete the process.
"We will call people when their licenses are ready. We do not send texts. Do not answer these texts," probate judge Kathy Martin warned Tuesday. There has been no breach of the carry license database, Martin said.
If you have received such a text or desire more information, call the probate court office at 770.358.5155.
Texts about carry licenses are a scam
