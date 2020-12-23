Elizabeth Johnson "Betty" Barnes passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, December 20th, 2020, the Fourth Sunday of Advent. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Betty was born in Macon, Georgia on January 24th, 1929, the daughter of Thomas Ross Johnson and Mamie Lee Yates Johnson. She graduated from A.L. Miller School for Girls in 1946. She enjoyed many "Class of 46'" luncheons and reunions with her friends until 2019. Betty was married to the love of her life, Wendell, on August 16th, 1949. She was a devoted wife and mother of four children, grandmother to seven and great grandmother to eight and two/thirds (due in Feb).
Her fierce love for her family was made known to all of them by her loving remembrances of birthdays, holidays, and special events in their individual lives. She also specially designed a family beach vacation for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren every July for thirty years on Hilton Head Island. Betty learned very early in her marriage to love golf as much as Wendell. They travelled with friends for many years all over the southeast to golf tournaments and The Masters in Augusta.
Betty began her real estate career in 1976 and was one of the first agents hired at Sheridan, Solomon and Kernaghan. She was a consummate professional and went to great lengths to ensure that every client and family found the perfect new home with love and care. She furthered her education in real estate by obtaining her GRI Broker designation. She made the Macon Board of Realtors Million Dollar Club her third year in the business and remained there every year until her retirement. Betty reached the pinnacle of success by earning the Eagle Award in 1992, the Phoenix Award in 1997, and the Crystal Award in 2007, which recognizes 25 years of membership in the Million Dollar Club. The Crystal Award is the highest honor bestowed by the Middle Georgia Association of Realtors.
Throughout her life of service to others, Betty was a devoted Sunday school teacher, Cub Scout Den mother, and the greatest cheerleader to her children. Their accomplishments in life and service to God and others were life lessons well taught by Betty and Wendell. She was a member of Mulberry Street United Methodist Church and her love of God and family will live in their hearts forever.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Wendell Wright Barnes, six siblings and spouses and three Barnes brothers and wives. She was the sole remaining matriarch on both sides of her family. She is survived by her son, Wendell Wright Barnes, Jr. (Reba) of Dalton, GA; her daughter Leesa Barnes Woodall (Lee) of Barnesville, GA; her daughter Sue Anne Morris of Macon, GA; and her son James Yates Barnes (Valerie) of Amelia Island, FL. She adored her grandchildren, Wendell Wright Barnes, III of Atlanta, GA; William Wright Woodall (Lane) of Barnesville, GA; Elizabeth Woodall Richards (Dave) of Acworth, GA; James Talmadge Woodall (Tanner) of Brookhaven, GA; Ansley Morris Waddell (Clay) of Macon, GA; Thomas Andrew Morris of Macon, GA; Samuel William Barnes of Charleston, SC; and her great grandchildren, Hatch, Scout, and Levi Woodall; Kate, Ezra and Nolan Richards; Hannah and Hayes Waddell and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Navicent Northside Rehabilitation Center, Home Instead Senior Care, and Pine Pointe Hospice for their care and comfort during Betty's illness. Her caregivers, Lisa Evans, Gayla White, and Cassandra Sanders attended to her daily needs with amazing love and tenderness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mulberry Street United Methodist Church or Macon Outreach.
