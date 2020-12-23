By Walter Geiger
The Milner city council discussed at length a proposal from the Milner library board that it take ownership of the city library building at is regular meeting Dec. 14. After deliberations, the council seemed to be in agreement that taking over the building made sense but many details need to be worked out.
After the request letter from the library board was read, council member Skip Seda asked why the city would make the move. Councilman George Weldon, who is also on the library board, replied the move would combine services offered. “A lot of services are already given to the citizens by the library,” Weldon said.
Seda replied the current set-up was the traditional one for libraries. “There is a wall between the city and the library. That wall is a good thing. That is what I thought at first. Why would the city take on that additional liability? I don’t see any reason to change it,” Seda opined.
Santa Claus visited with kids at the Milner library Friday night as part of the tree lighting ceremony at city park. A good crowd was on hand for the event. Pictured sharing her list with Santa is Julie Floyd. She is the daughter of Michael and Sarah Floyd of Milner.
Milner council agrees it should own library building; sets workshop to work on details
