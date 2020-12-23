Trojans well represented on 3-AA all-region football team

The Lamar County Trojans made an impression on the coaches in Region 3-AA this past season as evidenced by the number making the all-region team.
Offensive lineman Jaden Banks, linebacker CJ Allen and kicker/punter Josh Moore were first team all-region.
Making the second team were offensive lineman Connor Vaughn, quarterback Devin Bateman, wide receiver Ju’Corie Zellner, defensive lineman Daniel Dinkins, defensive back Braydon Pines and defensive back Donavan Sanford.
On the honorable mention list were offensive linemen Hunter Treadwell and Danny Chappell and linebackers Josh Wright and Christian Bostic.
Of those recognized, only Vaughn, Zellner, Chappell and Wright are graduating.
