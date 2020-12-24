To you and your family from all of us here at The Herald Gazette and barnesville.com.
For unto us a Child is born, Unto us a Son is given; And the government will be upon His shoulder. And his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. (Top) “But the angel said unto them, ‘Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be for all people; for today in the city of David there has been born for you a Savior, who is Christ the Lord’.” Portraying the angel at a live nativity at First United Methodist Church during the Christmas season was Caldwell Tuttle. She is the daughter of Mary Catherine and Douglas Tuttle of Athens and the granddaughter of Lynda and Mike Brutz and Doug and Lisa Tuttle, all of Barnesville. (Bottom) “They saw the young Child with Mary His mother and fell down and worshiped him. And when they had opened their treasures, they presented gifts to Him: gold, frankincense and myrrh.” Portraying the wisemen in the nativity scene were (l-r) Walker Jones, Asher Melton and Silas Melton. (Photos: Walter Geiger)
MERRY CHRISTMAS
