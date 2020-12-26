Lamar County was up to 750 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 26 deaths as of the Saturday case count update from DPH. Lamar is recorded as having 61 hospitalizations.
Lamar deaths include: (latest) white male, 81; white male, 70; white male, 86; black female, 84; white female, 68; black female, 73; black male, 90+; white male, 69; white male, 73; white male, 55: white female, 88; black female, 66; white female, 70; white female, 72; white male, 80; black male, 49; white female, 81; white female, 83; white male, 87; white female, 88; white male, 86; white female, 85; white female, 74; black female, 87; white male, 85;
Statewide there have been 540,758 confirmed cases with 40,648 hospitalizations and 9710 deaths.
Surrounding counties:
Pike: 602 cases, 46 hospitalizations and 14 deaths.
Upson: 1108 cases, 114 hospitalizations and 72 deaths.
Monroe: 1202 cases, 117 hospitalizations and 60 deaths.
Butts: 1207 cases, 78 hospitalizations and 47 deaths.
Spalding: 2477 cases, 289 hospitalizations and 86 deaths.
Dec. 26: 750 cases, 26 deaths
