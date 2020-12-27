UPDATE:
Statement from sheriff Brad White at 7 p.m. Sunday:
Lamar County Sheriff investigators and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working an attempted suicide inside of the Lamar County Jail.
At approximately 4:45 pm deputies responded to the jail, along with EMS, to an attempted suicide by hanging. The female inmate was in a cell by herself and was found by the jail staff. She was transported to the hospital by EMS. She was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
This case is still under investigation and we will have more information after the GBI investigation is complete.
•••••••••
An inmate attempted suicide by hanging at the Lamar County jail Sunday evening. The inmate was taken by ambulance to Spalding Regional.
More to follow...
GBI assisting inmate suicide investigation at Lamar jail
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks