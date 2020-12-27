/Unitedbank
/Eedition

GBI assisting inmate suicide investigation at Lamar jail

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Sunday, December 27. 2020
UPDATE:

Statement from sheriff Brad White at 7 p.m. Sunday:

Lamar County Sheriff investigators and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working an attempted suicide inside of the Lamar County Jail.

At approximately 4:45 pm deputies responded to the jail, along with EMS, to an attempted suicide by hanging. The female inmate was in a cell by herself and was found by the jail staff. She was transported to the hospital by EMS. She was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

This case is still under investigation and we will have more information after the GBI investigation is complete.

•••••••••

An inmate attempted suicide by hanging at the Lamar County jail Sunday evening. The inmate was taken by ambulance to Spalding Regional.

More to follow...
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette