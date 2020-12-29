Mrs. Esther “Mutt” Buice Fuller, age 97 of Barnesville, Georgia passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Fuller was born on October 8,1923 and was a lifelong resident of Barnesville, Georgia. Her parents, Otis and Maggie Teems Buice, along with husband, Lawrence Fuller, Sr. sons, Lawrence (Joe) Fuller, Jr. and Larry Fuller all preceded her in death. She was a longtime member of the Barnesville Nazarene Church.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Harold Bryan; five grandchildren; many great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A visitation was held Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, Griffin. A funeral service was held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Barnesville Nazarene Church. Reverend Lonnie Grant officiated. Interment was held in Greenwood Cemetery. She will lie in state at the church from noon until the hour of service
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
