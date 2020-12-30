COVID-19 struck here in March, leaving death, depression and despair in its wake. The virus dominated the news for much of the year and remains a severe threat as 2021 dawns.
The virus shut down schools and sports seasons and brought an early end to individual sports careers. Zoom meetings became so commonplace that many are now sick of them. Now a vaccine is here and a nation prays it works.
Despite the pandemic cloud, there were other stories. Lamar largely dodged another April tornado. We had a deputy shot and severely injured in the line of duty and lost Barnesville city council member Anne Claxton to an accident and chief magistrate Karen Rhyne Henson to cancer.
You can relive 2020 and its major news events in our annual Year in Review which is published in the 12.29.20 print edition of The Herald Gazette.
The COVID-19 lockdown turned downtown Barnesville into a ghost town. (file photo: Walter Geiger)
COVID dominated 2020 headlines
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks