Todaysia Colquitt, a Lamar County native and 2007 LC grad, has joined the Lamar County administrative staff as an accountant. She began her accounting career with the State of Georgia and has vast knowledge of governmental accounting.
She is currently pursuing a masters degree through Clayton State University with the goal of becoming a CPA.
She is an active member of The American Institute of CPAs and enjoys spending time with family, engaging with her artistic talents and serving her church.
Todaysia Colquitt
Lamar native joins county staff as accountant
