Watson first at world meet

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Sports
Wednesday, December 30. 2020
City of Barnesville meter reader Jerod Watson, who started working out at the civic center gym two years ago, won first place in the push and pull competition in the mens open 198 pound world event in Norfolk, Virginia Dec. 12. The event was held at Brute Strength gym.

Watson had a bench press of 363.7 pounds and a dead lift of 451.7 pounds to win his class. He had previously competed in the nationals in June. Watson, 31, has lived here off and on over the years. His uncle is Travis Allison of Lamar County.
