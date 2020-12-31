Mrs. Martha Kennedy Arnold, age 72, of Barnesville passed away, Friday, December 25, 2020 at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Martha was born Thursday, September 16, 1948, to the late Wyman Zack Kennedy and the late Lillie Lucile Kennedy Rivers. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by brothers, Wyman Kennedy and Buddy Kennedy. She loved cooking and decorating cakes, she decorated cakes for Cub Foods and Ingles. Martha was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Milner, Georgia.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, William Arnold, Jr.; children and their spouses, Roger and Betty Todd, Debra and Greg Glover, and Kenneth and Melody Todd; grandchildren, Ashley Todd, Megan and Tyler Dean, Treva Edge, Hannah Todd, and Chelsie Todd; great-grandchildren, Cheyanne Tidwell, Addison Edge, Ben Edge, Brooklyn Edge and Liam Todd; sister, Elizabeth Kennedy; several nieces and nephews.
At this time no formal service will be held.
