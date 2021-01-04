Three candidates qualified to run for the post of chief magistrate Monday, the first day of the qualifying period.
Those candidates (in alphabetical order) are Brutz English, Paul Kunst and Jeff Mason, according to elections supervisor Anita Reid.
The election will be held March 16 to fill the unexpired term of Judge Karen Rhyne Henson, who lost her battle with cancer last year.
UPDATE: A fourth candidate, Shannon Williamson, qualified Tuesday.
Updated: Four qualify for chief magistrate
