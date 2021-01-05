Lamar County voters go to the polls today to cast ballots in the general primary runoff with Georgia’s two US Senate seats on the line.
Incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler is being challenged by Democrat Raphael Warnock. Sen. David Perdue, another Republican incumbent, faces off with challenger Jon Ossoff.
Lamar has 12,846 voters who are registered to vote in today’s runoff. Of those, 3358 have already voted either in advance or by absentee ballot. Early voting ended Dec. 31 at noon. As of Monday, elections supervisor Anita Reid and her staff had mailed out 1746 absentee ballots of which 1311 had been returned.
Polling places are open throughout the county today from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Those polling places are District 1: Barnesville library; District 2A: Parker Branch fire station; District 2B: Senior Citizens Center; District 2C: Redbone Community House; District 3: Lamar County Service Center; and District 4: Milner library.
For up to the minute local results tonight, monitor barnesville.com.
VOTE TODAY: Polls open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
