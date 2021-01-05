Willard Merrill Cauthen

Mr. Merrill Cauthen, age 81, of Milner, Georgia passed away on December 24, 2020. He was born in Lamar County in 1939, where he resided all his life.
Merrill was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Milner, where he served as a Deacon. He loved spending time with his family, traveling, fishing, hunting, boating and his garden.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt L. Cauthen and Lucille Cook Cauthen, brothers Jimmy, Carlton and Donald Cauthen.
He is survived in life by his wife of 58 years, Louise Martin Cauthen; his children Robert (Robby) Cauthen, Dana Stephens, Christy Roberts and Amanda (Mandy) Denton (Wayne); six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, all of which he loved spending time with.
A memorial for Mr. Merrill Cauthen is planned at a later date.