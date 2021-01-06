/Unitedbank
COVID-19 postpones Game & Fish Banquet

Wednesday, January 6. 2021
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the 25th annual Game & Fish Banquet which is normally held in January has been postponed until later int he year in hopes of better conditions. The banquet crowd usually fills the First Baptist gym to overflowing.

“We will give at least one month’s notice of the banquet through The Herald Gazette when the date is set so folks can purchase their tickets,” pastor Garth Forster said.
