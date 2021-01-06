Centennial monument will be unveiled Friday

The Centennial Monument on the courthouse lawn will be unveiled Friday, Jan. 8. The observance will begin at 11 a.m.
Commissioner Nancy Thrash will welcome those in attendance and the LCHS Junior ROTC color guard will present the colors.
Commissioner Bennie Horton will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and offer the invocation. Commission chairman Charles Glass and commissioner Robert Heiney will speak on the history of the county.
Commissioner Ryran Traylor will read a proclamation and the monument will be unveiled. Glass will deliver closing remarks.
The event is open to the public.
