Lamar County schools have been shut down through Jan. 19 due to COVID-19 concerns and precautions.
From school superintendent Dr. Jute Wilson:
Good afternoon Trojan family,
We apologize for the inconvenience, but an increase in quarantines in our district has positioned us to dismiss Lamar County Middle School and Lamar County High School at 2pm today. Our goal is to dismiss the primary and elementary school at 3pm.
All Lamar County students will switch to remote learning today and will be eligible to return Tuesday, January 19. Staff will report to their buildings for normal work hours and will provide remote instruction each day.
5-Day meal boxes will be available for pickup Monday, January 11. You must sign up by this Friday at noon.
Thank you for your patience and support this afternoon, as we work to get our children home safely. Delays are likely. Anyone who can pick their child up from school this afternoon would help us tremendously. We are very short bus drivers.
Please be safe and follow recommended safety guidelines, so we can resume the school year as soon as possible.
THIS WAS TODAY'S UPDATE ON CASES/EXPOSURES FROM THE SCHOOL SYSTEM:
We have been informed of the following COVID-19 related cases since December 18:
12 Primary school students and 3 staff members meet the "exposed" guidelines. Per our policy, they have been quarantined.
3 Primary school staff members tested positive for COVID-19. They have not been in attendance since the holiday break.
10 Elementary school students and 2 staff members meet the "exposed" guidelines, Per our policy, they will/have been quarantined.
2 Elementary school staff members and 2 students have tested positive for COVID-19. They have not been in attendance since the holiday break.
14 Middle school students and 1 staff member met the "exposed" guidelines. Per our policy, they will/have been quarantined.
2 Middle school staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. They have not been in attendance since the holiday break.
2 High School students tested positive for COVID-19. They were last in attendance on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. In addition, 24 students and 4 staff members meet the "exposed" guidelines. Per our policy, they will be quarantined.
7 High school students and 3 staff members meet the "exposed" guidelines. Per our policy, they have been quarantined.
1 High school staff member tested positive for COVID-19. They have not been in attendance since the holiday break.
2 Transportation staff members tested positive for COVID-19. They were last in attendance on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. In addition, 7 staff members meet the "exposed" guidelines. Per our policy, they will be quarantined.
1 Central office employee tested positive for COVID-19. They have not been in attendance since the holiday break.
1 Central office employee met the "exposed" guideline. Per our policy, they will be quarantined.
1 Maintenance employee tested positive for COVID-19. They have not been in attendance since the holiday break.
