Lamar County is growing, adding homes and the people who live in them. Fire chief Douglas Matthews and his team have to plan to grow their department to meet the ever expanding needs that growth brings.
“As the number of structures increases and our population increases, our call volume grows,” Matthews said. So, the county fire department is looking to hire six full time firefighters and is currently taking applications.
Chief Douglas Matthews
"We're hiring": Six full time firefighters sought
