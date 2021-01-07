/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Chief Douglas Matthews

"We're hiring": Six full time firefighters sought

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, January 7. 2021
Lamar County is growing, adding homes and the people who live in them. Fire chief Douglas Matthews and his team have to plan to grow their department to meet the ever expanding needs that growth brings.

“As the number of structures increases and our population increases, our call volume grows,” Matthews said. So, the county fire department is looking to hire six full time firefighters and is currently taking applications.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette